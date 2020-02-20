Ahmedabad-Agra-Delhi: Here's How US President Donald Trump's India Visit Will Pan Out

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday shared details of the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to India, listing out the tentative itinerary of his two-day visit. In a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Trump will first land in Ahmedabad on February 24 for the 'Namaste Trump' event after which he'll take off for Agra and then New Delhi. There are three legs to the US President's visit — Ahmedabad-Agra-New Delhi.

Ahmedabad tour

"President Trump will land in Ahmedabad around noon, from there he will go to Motera Stadium to address the 'Namaste Trump' event. The route from the airport to the stadium, we expect a large number of people will line-up... The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. The Samiti is taking all decisions on whom to invite," Raveesh Kumar said.

Taj Mahal visit; then talks in Delhi

He then informed that late afternoon, Trump would take off for Agra where he and First Lady Melania Trump would visit the Taj Mahal. From there, they will leave for New Delhi in the evening. The next day, i.e. February 25, President Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership.

"In Delhi, both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House," Raveesh Kumar said. President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet dinner at his residence of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The MEA spokesperson noted that this visit will be President Donald Trump's first to India and his 5th meeting with PM Modi in 8 months. "There is strong cooperation between India and the US on counter-terrorism. We hope this cooperation will strengthen. There will be talks on regional issues," Kumar further stated.

No rush for trade deal

When asked about the possibility of an Indo-US trade deal, Kumar replied, "We do hope to reach an understanding. We would not like to rush into a deal as issues involved are complicated. We don't want to create an artificial deadline. For us the interests of people are paramount."

