Works Done Ahead Of Trump's Visit Are Mostly Permanent, Says 'financially Healthy' AMC

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. Preparations are in full swing in Ahmedabad to welcome him on his first official visit to India.

'Most of the works we are doing are of permanent nature'

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that works, which are being done in the view of Trump's visit in the city, are of permanent nature. When asked about the total money spent on the event, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told ANI, "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is having a very good financial health. Most of the works that we are doing are of permanent nature which will help us in the coming years."

He added, "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has spent funds mainly on upgrading the infrastructure around the stadium which is going to be used by the people in the coming time. In the future, this stadium is expected to host many important matches."

Trump slated to address a mammoth crowd

22 kilometres road is being revamped with enhanced beautification such as lighting, wall paintings, flowering and planting big trees alongside the roads. Trump is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

Trump will be treated to India's cultural heritage

US President Donald Trump and his delegation will be treated to India's rich and diverse cultural heritage during his visit to Ahmedabad in a manner that has few parallels in the country or elsewhere, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

He said the route of Trump's travel to the stadium is expected to have tens of thousands of citizens as well as artistes showcasing the performing arts from different states and Union Territories. After the event, the US President and the First Lady would visit Agra, where they would spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset, according to Shringla.

Trump on Tuesday complained that India has not treated his country "very well" on the trade front and indicated that a "very big" bilateral deal with New Delhi may not be signed before the American presidential election in November.

