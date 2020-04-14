Pakistan Shamefully Opens Fire On 2 Indian Fishing Boats; India Calls It A 'heinous Act'

Strongly condemning the attack on two Indian fishing boats by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), the External Affairs Ministry warned the country to not repeat such a "heinous" act. Two Indian fishing boats 'Omkar' and 'Mahasagar' were attacked by Pakistan off the coast of Gujarat and were fired upon by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency vessel on Sunday.

"India strongly condemns the deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel on April 12, 2020," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The MEA revealed that one fisherman was injured in the attack as a result, warning Pakistan authorities to "instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked violence." "The deplorable act by PMSA of firing at fishing vessels and causing bodily harm to an Indian fisherman is in contravention of all established norms and practices. Pakistani authorities are called upon to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked violence," added the MEA.

MHA allows fishing industry to function amid lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued the fifth Addendum to the nationwide lockdown guidelines whereby the fishing industry shall continue to be operational. This implies that feeding and maintenance, harvesting, packaging, cold chain, sale, and marketing of fish shall be permitted during the lockdown. Moreover, the movement of fish and fish products, fish seeds and workers for all the aforesaid activities has been given the green signal by the MHA. At the same time, it has been stressed that social distancing and proper hygiene activities must be followed. The district authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement in this regard.

(With Agency Inputs)

