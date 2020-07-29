MEA's Parliamentary Standing Committee Holds Meeting On International Marriage Rights

The Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday convened a meeting over the issue of international marriage rights. Earlier last month, the MEA had cancelled two meetings over the issue after members voted for discussions on border issues with China and Nepal to be taken on priority. The members had also flagged the issue of holding virtual meetings amid the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

The MEA last month had issued a statement saying that they had been receiving a number of grievances pertaining to international marriages, wherein an Indian national had entered into a marriage with an overseas Indian national. The Ministry had stated that it was paying special cognizance to complaints in such cases saying, "Ministry is empowering such Indian nationals by providing them information about legal procedures to be followed w.r.t. filing court cases, issue of summons, Look Out Circulars, revoking/impounding passports, obtaining maintenance and child support, etc."

Read: India-Israel Partnership Currently Focussed On Combating COVID-19: EAM Jaishankar

Read: India-Bangladesh Partnership Role-model For The Region: Jaishankar At Locomotive Handover

It added that under a special scheme it was providing legal and financial assistance to Indian women married overseas especially getting them in contact with lawyers and NGOs empanelled with missions abroad. "The scheme is applicable to 51 countries. Petitioners use this assistance to seek redressal from foreign courts on issues such as restoration of conjugal rights, maintenance, contesting ex-parte divorce, custody of children, abuse/ harassment by spouse etc," read the official statement of the MEA.

Earlier this week, the standing committee had come together to discuss job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to boost startups. The meeting of the Standing Committee titled-- Commerce on 'Attracting investment in the post-COVID economy, challenges and opportunities for India' was attended by senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Read: India-Israel Partnership Currently Focussed On Combating COVID-19: EAM Jaishankar

Read: Jaishankar's Lists 2 India-US Gamechangers: 'Geopolitical Basket & People-to-people Ties'

(With Agency Inputs)