P Chidambaram Pans Human Rights Situation In J&K, Demands Mehbooba Mufti's Release

On Thursday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram assailed the Centre over the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir over the past year. He decried the fact that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was not allowed to hold a pre-announced meeting with leaders of other political parties at his residence on Wednesday. Sharpening his attack, Chidambaram alleged that all mainstream J&K leaders are under house arrest and that the Union government is lying about their status.

Maintaining that house arrest has no legal sanction under the Code of Criminal Procedure, he termed it as an "abuse of power". He urged all political parties and right-thinking citizens to raise their collective voice and demand the immediate release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and others placed under house arrest. Additionally, Chidambaram opined that India's record as a free and democratic country was diminishing every day.

We must all raise our collective voice and demand that Ms Mehbooba Mufti be released forthwith and all those placed under house arrest be allowed the freedom they are entitled to under the Constitution — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 6, 2020

Mehbooba Mufti's detention extended by three months

In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Moreover, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. Subsequently, several restrictions on the movement of people, communication and internet services were imposed in the region and multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained. While the Public Safety Act charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.

On July 31, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months. Mentioning that her detention was due to end on August 5, the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration stated that the law enforcement agencies had recommended further extension in this period. She will continue to be lodged at her residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar which has been designated as a subsidiary jail. Mufti served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government.

