'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Officially Joins BJP Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls

"Metro Man" E Sreedharan on Thursday officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh. He formally joined the saffron party at a meeting organised at the reception accorded to the 'Vijaya Yathra' by the state party president K Surendran at Changaramkulam, in Malappuram district on Thursday night.

Kerala: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram today in presence of Union Minister RK Singh pic.twitter.com/frPy1WQ4u8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

The 88-year-old technocrat is known is for his contribution in the fields of building iconic infrastructure projects. Surendran welcomed the Metro Man with a garland before a huge gathering of BJP workers.

Addressing the gathering, Sreedharan said it is one of the greatest moments in his life. He also thanked Surendran for giving him an opportunity to work for the BJP.

Sreedharan had announced his decision to join the saffron party last week. He has also said he will contest the Kerala Assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May.

Opposition party Congress, however, contended that the technocrat's entry into politics would have a "minimal" impact on the upcoming polls. Reacting to the announcement of Sreedharan joining the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asserted that the saffron party is "not a serious contender except in a few seats in the state"

Why Sreedharan jumped into politics

While speaking to Republic Media Network earlier, E Sreedharan had responded to apprehensions surrounding his lack of political experience or his decision to join politics ahead of the polls, sharing that his motive was to do something good for Kerala.

"Everyone is wondering why as a technocrat I should jump into politics? Particularly, many feel that whatever image I have and the reputation I have will be lost by entering into politics. But I don't think so. I have not joined politics for any particular position or recognition or fame. I have joined only because I will get the opportunity to do something good for the state," he said.

The Metro Man is also open to Chief Ministership if BJP wins the Kerala elections. While BJP has no footprint in Kerala, there is an intense poll battle between the Left (LDF) and Congress (UDF).

