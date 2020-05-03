MHA To Use Its Control Room For Complaint Redressal Of Drivers/transporters Amid Lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will utilize its Control Room to help ensure faster resolution of complaints/issues of drivers/transporters on the passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter-state movement across the country during the lockdown. Officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose, the government said.

The Control Room Number for the lockdown of the MHA i.e. 1930 is being made available for the benefit of drivers to lodge any complaint pertaining to the lockdown, the Ministry said in a statement. In addition, NHAI helpline number 1033 is also available for National Highway related grievances.

Assistance to transporters

MoRTH, NHAI, transport departments of the states/UTs, transport associations will take necessary steps to provide information to drivers while MoRTH officials will assist in complaint/grievance resolution relating to drivers and transport sector. The MoRTH officials would also compile the daily report on such complaints received. The service will provide for redressal of complaints by drivers and transporters on the passage of goods carriers including empty trucks and interstate movement of the driver/cleaner from their residence to and fro to the truck parking area, the MHA said.

"This mechanism is expected to greatly address the issues of hurdles in the movement of goods across States/UTs during the lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 pandemic in India," MHA further stated.

Lockdown and transport

Travel through air, rail, metro and inter-state road travel has been prohibited by the Centre, with certain exemptions, with regards to the revised lockdown norms that are to stay in place across India till May 17. The supply of essential goods is allowed, subject to validation of proper documentation. Following the release of the order to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 for two weeks, transporters were uncertain of vehicle movement and operations, which were later addressed through follow-up clarifications and guidelines from the Centre.

(PTI Photo)

