MHA Issues SOP On Transit Arrangements Of Foreigners And Release Of Quarantined People

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued the third addendum to the lockdown guidelines granting exemption to the transit arrangements of certain categories of people. First, the MEA and Centre have agreed to examine the request of foreign governments for the evacuation of their nationals from India on a case to case basis. In the scenario that such a request is accepted, a Standard Operating Procedure has been laid down for the movement of such foreign nationals. Besides this, the MHA has provided a detailed protocol involved for the release of quarantined persons after they test negative for COVID-19. This is applicable to individuals who arrived in India after February 15, 2020.

SOP for the evacuation of foreign nationals

The first aspect of the protocol to be followed in case of evacuating a foreign national is that the chartered flight will have to be arranged by the respective foreign government in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Moreover, only asymptomatic foreign nationals shall be allowed to leave the country. The local transportation arrangements from the place of stay to the point of embarkation would be the responsibility of the local Embassy of the respective foreign government. However, the transit pass for the vehicle in which the foreigner is travelling will be issued by the state government or the Union Territory where he is staying.

Protocol for people leaving quarantine facility

Meanwhile, the people who leave the quarantine facility are expected to make their own travel arrangements. The transit pass issued for the movement of such persons will specify a fixed route and validity. Furthermore, they have to home quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days even after reaching their destination as per the standard protocol. Details of persons released from quarantine will be shared with the concerned state government or Union Territory for requisite follow-up.

