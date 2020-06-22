Amid Tensions With China, MHA Reviews Progress Of Road Construction Along LAC

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed the progress of the construction of over 30 roads along the Line of Actual Control. This assumes significance at a juncture when both India and China are at loggerheads over the violent faceoff in the Galwan valley area. As per sources, the meeting focused on speeding up 32 strategic roads in the region which were scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Additionally, projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand were also reviewed in the meeting. Officials from the Border Road Organisation and others participated in the MHA meeting. Earlier in the day, another round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China commenced at Moldo.

Violent clash

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

All-party meet held

During the all-party meeting on June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country. After this statement came in for criticism from opposition leaders, the PMO clarified that his observations pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. It stated that the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment had foiled the Chinese attempt to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. The PMO added that the Union government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

