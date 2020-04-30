MHA To States: Ensure Free Movement Of Trucks To Maintain Essential Goods Supply Chain

Ensuring the supply chain of essential goods and services, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Thursday, has written to all state chief secretaries advising them to allow free movement of trucks across state borders. Highlighting several incidents where trucks have not been allowed to move freely, he said local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. Currently, India has 33610 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 1075 deaths.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's COVID-19 doubling rate has now increased to 11 days and many States are performing better in this regard. Doubling rate is the number of days in which the number of cases doubles; an important metric to track the trajectory of the viral spread. The country's recovery rate too is at 25.19%.

"States with a doubling rate of 11 to 20 days are Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab while States with a doubling rate of 20-40 days are Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala. Some States like Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling rate of over 40 days," Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal told media persons.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened and undergoing 14-day quarantine in institutional facilities or home-quarantine.

As of date, 24162 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 8372 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 9915. 1075 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation allowed in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.