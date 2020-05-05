Migrants Block Road In Punjab's Ludhiana Over Unavailability Of Rations Amid Lockdown

Hundreds of Migrant workers blocked roads in Ludhiana's Dhandari on Sunday, allegedly over unavailability of rations, amid the nationwide lockdown. The labourers blocked National Highway 44 at Dhandari for nearly half-an-hour. Heavy police were deployed at the site to bring the situation under control.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said: "We have made a system where message is sent to people's contact number, notifying them of date, time and location for ration distribution."

"I request people to call us up on the helpline numbers, we will revert within 24 hours and give you the details of designated spots for the distribution of rations," he said.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1102 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Punjab with 117 cured/migrated/discharged and 21 deaths. The number of cases in the country continued to rise on Monday with the total reaching 42,836. The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths.

(With inputs from agency)