Mike Hesson Confirms Janta Curfew Effect On Mumbai Sea Link; Gets Big Reply From PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi's call for Janta Curfew received an astounding response from the citizens as streets all across the country bore an empty look on Sunday. Former Kiwi cricketer Mike Hesson was also left in awe as he saw the Bandra-Worli sea link without any vehicles on it, a sight that he has never seen before although he is no stranger to the city. Taking to Twitter, Mike Hesson shared a video of the empty sea link from his hotel room, confirming that the people in India had indeed responded to the curfew call and had gone on lockdown. PM Modi responded to Mike Hesson's video, asking him if he could see the link and said that the people of India had indeed united to weed out the COVID-19 menace.

Mike Hesson shares a never seen before video

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏

.#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate pic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020

PM Modi responds to Mike Hesson

Can you see the link?



Looks like people have closed ranks to uproot the COVID-19 menace. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/Sk3zpolbdY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. The Prime Minister further appealed citizens to maintain a Janta Curfew by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and five deaths.

