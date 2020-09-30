Flipkart's Next Big Billion Days Sale To Feature Multiple Offers For Customers

The festive season in India is arriving and along with it is also coming the competitive e-commerce market going head-to-head in sales. Every year, around the time of Diwali and other big Festivals in India, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon launch their specific sales which turn out beneficial for the end consumer. While Amazon India has the Great Indian Festive Sale, Flipkart has its The Big Billion Days sale. Read below to know what Flipkart has in store for its customers -

The Big Billion Days sale - Flipkart

Flipkart has not yet revealed when the sale will actually commence, however, it has put a promotional page up on their website in order to let customers know that the sale will be commencing soon. The promotional page for the same states that the sale will feature No Cost EMIs on banks like SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and more. The sale will also allow customers to by No Cost EMI for Bajaj Finserv along with Debit Card EMI option also available. Users will SBI Debit & Credit Cards will be given a 10% instant discount whereas customers using PayTM to pay will get assured cashback.

The promotional page for the sale hints that electronics and technical accessories will have up to 80% off, TV/Appliances will get up to 75% off, and Fashion category will get up to 60-80% off. The sale will also include a 'Maha Price Drop' category which will give an additional 20% off on clothing, beauty, and home accessories. Whereas, the 'Crazy Deals' segment will provide discounts on top brands, Mobiles, TVs, and more. The 'Crazy Deal' segment will be 12 AM, 8 PM, and 4 PM respectively. A 'Rush Hours' initiative has also been included in the sale which drops down prices to its lowest until 2 AM during the first day of the sale.

New ranges of smartphones will be launched during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale, allowing customers to get their hands on new devices at a discounted price. Similar to Amazon, Flipkart will also be offering early access to users having the 'Plus' membership which is equivalent to Amazon's Prime membership. The dates of the sale are expected to go live soon.

