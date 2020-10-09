Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For October 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It requires users to watch a short video clip between two contestants and offer a rating based on their performances. If you vote for the winning contestant, you stand a chance to win free Flipkart gift vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun contest started on October 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 9 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 To Start In October: Know All About This Upcoming Sale
Also Read | Flipkart's Next Big Billion Days Sale To Feature Multiple Offers For Customers
To participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account. If you don't have an account, you can create a new one to participate in the contest
Step 3: Next, head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun' banner to start answering questions’
Also Read | KVIC Forces Amazon, Flipkart & Other E-Commerce Giants To Take Down Khadi Brand Products
Question 1. Rate Gourov performance
Answer: My rating is 3
Question 2. Rate Satyapal performance
Answer: My rating is 4
Question 3. Who will win today’s battle?
Answer: Satyapal
Also Read | Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers October 3, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Also Read | Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers October 3, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
Image credits: Flipkart