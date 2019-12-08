Mind It! Rajinikanth Rules Out By-poll Support To TN Parties; Issues Warning 

Actor-turned-politician superstar Rajinikanth who said he would enter politics in December 2017 is yet to really 'arrive' in mainstream politics. He is expected to launch his political party in the middle of 2020, ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

However, on the other hand, his counterpart Kamal Haasan started his political party in May 2018. Still, despite not having a party, Rajinikanth is vocal on most of the political issues that are happening around the country and generally ready to answer when a question is raised about a particular issue.

The next big political event in the state happens to be the local body polls which has been notified by the state election commission, scheduled to happen on December 27 and 30.

Makkal Mandram's statement

Rajini Makkal Mandram, a fans' forum formed by Rajinikanth in 2018, has released a statement on Sunday that Rajinikanth will neither support any of the political parties for the local body polls nor should anyone use the name, logo, flag and other properties of Rajini Makkal Mandram and legal action will be taken against the people who do it.

Earlier, Rajinikanth announced that he will not contest in the local body polls and his target would be only the assembly elections which will happen in 2021.

When there were huge speculations that Rajinikanth was supporting the AIADMK and BJP alliance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth gave a similar kind of statement and distanced himself from every political party.

Rajinikanth who has been vocal on many issues also criticized the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu recently and also said that he would work with Kamal Haasan for the welfare of the state.

When everyone was expecting a combo of Rajini and Kamal, or at least Rajinikanth supporting Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam, Rajinikanth has again distanced himself from all the political parties for the upcoming local body elections.

