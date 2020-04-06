Ministry Of Railways Comes Up With 'Break The Outbreak Song' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14, and train services have also been suspended to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of railways took the internet by storm by posting “Break the outbreak song”. On April 5, the song was making several rounds on the internet with people which was the Ministry of railway’s attempt to encourage social distancing as the number of coronavirus cases spike to 4,298 and the death toll reaches 118. The lyrics follow a chorus and says “we will fight corona”.

This #lockdown, let's keep ourselves entertained with "Break the outbreak song" & be safe by continuously washing your hands, staying indoors & maintaining #socialdistancing.



Say 'YOU'



Say 'WE'



Say 'WILL'



'FIGHT CORONA'



WE WILL, WE WILL FIGHT CORONA !!#IndiaFightsCorona — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 5, 2020

‘Creative song’

Most internet users were lauding the efforts by the Railway Ministry and called it a “creative song”. One of them even suggested that railways should not start its services when the lockdown gets over and said that the song was an innovative way to urge people to remain indoors and combat the COVID-19. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 69,480 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,274,346 people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

While the Ministry of Railways used music to encourage social distancing in the fight against coronavirus, Nagpur Police shared a screengrab of a scene from the film Chennai Express to encourage social distancing on April 5. As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths caused by the pathogen continues to spike, authorities across nation are taking precautionary measures to ensure people remain indoors and prevent the highly contagious pathogen. The caption was also a modification of an original dialogue from the film that says, “don't underestimate the power of a common man". The Nagpur Police has made several headlines in recent days by providing food to the needy and ensuring lockdown rules are followed in the area.

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

