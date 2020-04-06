The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ministry Of Railways Comes Up With 'Break The Outbreak Song' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

General News

The Ministry of railways took the internet by storm by posting “Break the outbreak song” amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the drastic spread of COVID-19.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ministry of Railways

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14, and train services have also been suspended to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of railways took the internet by storm by posting “Break the outbreak song”. On April 5, the song was making several rounds on the internet with people which was the Ministry of railway’s attempt to encourage social distancing as the number of coronavirus cases spike to 4,298 and the death toll reaches 118. The lyrics follow a chorus and says “we will fight corona”. 

Read - Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal & Others For A Motivational Song

Read - Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch

‘Creative song’

Most internet users were lauding the efforts by the Railway Ministry and called it a “creative song”. One of them even suggested that railways should not start its services when the lockdown gets over and said that the song was an innovative way to urge people to remain indoors and combat the COVID-19. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 69,480 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,274,346 people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling. 

While the Ministry of Railways used music to encourage social distancing in the fight against coronavirus, Nagpur Police shared a screengrab of a scene from the film Chennai Express to encourage social distancing on April 5. As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths caused by the pathogen continues to spike, authorities across nation are taking precautionary measures to ensure people remain indoors and prevent the highly contagious pathogen. The caption was also a modification of an original dialogue from the film that says, “don't underestimate the power of a common man". The Nagpur Police has made several headlines in recent days by providing food to the needy and ensuring lockdown rules are followed in the area.

Read - Amir Khan Eyeing Career Swansong Against Pacquiao Or Brook

Read - COVID-19: CRPF Band Spreads Awareness Through Song, Croon 'corona Ko Harana Hai', Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS