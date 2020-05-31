COVID-19 Crisis: Bihar Villagers Turn Good Samaritans For Shramik Special Passengers

As a Shramik special train for migrant workers stopped briefly at a village in Bihar, tired passengers were overwhelmed when a large number of locals came to offer them food. Sharing a video of the heart-warming gesture, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang tweeted, “India is flooded with love.”

The 30-second-long video from Bihar’s Begusarai shows a group of villagers rushing towards the train with packed food for the passengers. The Chief Minister recalled sharing a similar clip three days ago when residents of Mizoram offered food to people affected by floods in Assam. “Samaritans offering them food in return! Goodness for goodness,” said Zoramthang in his tweet.

Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return!

Goodness for goodness.#India is beautiful when flooded with #Love pic.twitter.com/6aPs3BQoc1 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 30, 2020

'Good Samaritans'

On Thursday, the Mizoram Chief Minister had tweeted a clip of a train from Bengaluru passing through the flood-affected plains of Assam. The passengers, on their way to Mizoram, tried helping the locals by handing out food packets to them from windows as the train moved past. The endearing video stands testimonial of human solidarity, especially as the world continues to struggle against the COVID-19 crisis.

The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!



Romans 13:8

Owe no man any thing, but to love one another.#Love pic.twitter.com/0ZqB4d0DBr — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 28, 2020

People loved the video as much as CM Zoramthanga and flooded the Mizo leader's timeline with praises and appreciation. A user named wrote, "A small act of love, a great example of living in a troubled world!" Another user commented, "This is why we love Mizoram... Generosity never goes down, whether it is of religion or of castes, humanity is appreciated."

Kindness is Godliness — FauziHaiHum (@saakltippa) May 28, 2020

The people of NE have such fine qualities like kindness and discipline.

They never fail to inspire us n set examples. — Pooja Bhapkar (@poodle_db) May 29, 2020

