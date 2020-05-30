Video: Mizoram Residents Give Food To Assam Flood Victims, Netizens Laud Their Kindness

In the age of smartphones and the internet, the world has become more connected than it was ever before where people can witness events take place in realtime and appreciate the beauty of it. Recently, a video went viral on social media where Mizoram residents travelling from Bangalore to their state amid lockdown were seen giving away their food to the Assam flood victims camping along the railway tracks. The heart-warming video has become an example of true human nature and is deservedly being hailed when the country is in the midst of fighting the novel coronavirus.

Read: COVID-19: Husband's Adorable Gesture For Wife Undergoing Chemo Wins Internet

Heart-warming gesture

In the video, one can see people throwing out eatables from the running train while people along the railway track scrambling to collect it. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga took to his official Twitter handle to share the video and captioned it with a popular verse from the Bible, "Owe no man anything, but to love one another." Mr. Thanga supposedly received the viral video on WhatsApp saying that it just made his day. The post has garnered more than 22,000 views and over 1,600 likes since it was shared on May 28.

Read: Delhi Police Celebrate 4-year-old's Birthday Amid Lockdown, Netizens Laud The Gesture

The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!



Romans 13:8

Owe no man any thing, but to love one another.#Love pic.twitter.com/0ZqB4d0DBr — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 28, 2020

Read: Virat Kohli Hails Maha Police' Fight Against COVID; Stands In Solidarity With A Gesture

Netizens are loving the video as much as Mr. Thanga did and are flooding his timeline with praises and appreciation. A user named Kam Ngaihte wrote, "A small act of love, a great example of living in a troubled world!" Another user commented, "This is why we love Mizoram... Generosity never goes down, whether it is of religion or of castes, humanity is appreciated."

Kindness is Godliness — FauziHaiHum (@saakltippa) May 28, 2020

The people of NE have such fine qualities like kindness and discipline.

They never fail to inspire us n set examples. — Pooja Bhapkar (@poodle_db) May 29, 2020

Appreciate the kind gesture of mizo people — George Cheriyan (@GCheriyan) May 29, 2020

Salute to this act of humanity, thank you guys love u for this — Hresun (@hresun) May 29, 2020

Let the good done by these wonderfull people be a blessing and a strength for the world 🙏🏻 — Damitre (@Damitre14) May 28, 2020

Read: Sonu Sood Moved By Migrants' Gesture Of Naming Their Baby After Him, Adds “I Was Touched”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.