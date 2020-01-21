'Friend' Rajinikanth Embattled, MK Stalin Says 'you're An Actor Not A Neta; Be Thoughtful'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin said that actor Rajinikanth should be careful about what he speaks and that he is an actor and not a politician. Stalin was asked about the controversial remarks made by the actor on Periyar, the father of the Dravidian movement.

Stalin cautions Rajini

Calling the superstar a 'friend', the Kolathur MLA said, "Friend Rajinikanth is not a politician. He is an actor. My humble request to him is the same. Father Periyar has worked for the Tamil people for 95 years. He (Rajinikanth) needs to be very thoughtful and thoughtful when talking about him in public.”

A controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu since last week when Rajinikanth made remarks on Periyar at an event celebrating 50 years of Thuglak magazine. He said that Periyar conducted a rally where the naked picture of Lord Rama and Sita were decorated with garlands tied with slippers. He further went on to say that this particular edition of Thuglak magazine was banned by the DMK then, however, people still went on to buy the magazine in the black market for a higher price.

Many pro-Tamil leaders have also come forward and called Rajinikanth out, claiming he's factually wrong. They also said that he should take back his words. The coordinator of one such group Kolathur Mani has said, "Everyone who is fond of Periyar and who respects Periyar should file a complaint immediately against Rajinikanth who has spread misinformation with an intent."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajinikanth said that he will not apologize for his remarks since they were factual. He said, "A controversy has emerged that I said something that did not happen. But I did not say anything that did not occur. I only said what I heard and things that appeared in magazines. Sorry, I will not express regret or apologise."

