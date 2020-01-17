Trouble For Rajinikanth? Pro-Tamil Group Files Complaint At Coimbatore Against The Actor

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), the pro-Tamil group has filed a complaint against superstar Rajinikanth for allegedly making false remarks on Periyar, the atheist Dravidian icon at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Thuglak Magazine. During an event, Rajinikanth had attributed a false story to Periyar which went viral on social media, which has irked the DVK. Taking objection to this, DVK has filed a complaint with Coimbatore Commissioner on Friday.

In addition to this, they have also threatened to stage protests outside theatres that are screening Rajinikanth's latest film 'Darbar' if he doesn't apologize for his comments.

Pro-Tamil organisation DVK deny Rajinikanth's allegations

Rajinikanth during the Thuglak event said that Periyar conducted a rally where the naked picture of Lord Rama and Sita were decorated with garlands tied with slippers. He further went on to say that this particular edition of Thuglak magazine was banned by the DMK then, however, people still went on to buy the magazine in the black market for a higher price.

But the pro-Tamil organisation DVK has denied all these allegations and says that Rajinikanth is pedalling a fake story and hence he should apologise for it. They've also asked the police to book Rajinikanth under section 153A and 505(1)(b) for creating a divide between groups with speech and for spreading wrongful information among the public.

Many pro-Tamil group leaders have also come forward and called Rajinikanth out for being factually wrong. They also said that he should take back his words. The coordinator of the group Kolathur Mani has said, "Everyone who is fond of Periyar and who respects Periyar should file a complaint immediately against Rajinikanth who has spread misinformation with an intent."

