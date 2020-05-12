MoCA Issues SOP Ahead Of Domestic Flights Resumption, Passengers Above 80 Yrs Barred

In a sign that domestic passenger flight operations might resume soon, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Protocol to all the airlines and airport operators. As per the SOP, people above 80 years of age shall be barred from travelling in the first phase of the resumption of domestic flights. The cabin baggage shall be prohibited while check-in baggage will be restricted to one piece of less than 20 kg. Moreover, passengers and staff showing COVID-19 symptoms won't be allowed to enter the airport terminal building. In India, domestic passenger flight operations have been suspended since end-March.

MoCA issues SOP to all aviation stakeholders including airlines&airport operators before flight resumption. People above 80 yrs of age to be restricted from travel in phase I of flight resumption. No cabin baggage in initial phase, checked-in baggage to be only one piece(<20 kg). pic.twitter.com/B51Mpmiv7Z — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued SOP to all aviation stakeholders including airlines & airport operators before flight resumption. Passengers and staff showing any symptom, Aarogya Setu app not showing “green” are not to be allowed to enter the airport terminal building. https://t.co/Vb2bC3avo4 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Vande Bharat Mission

India commenced the Vande Bharat Mission from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad from countries such as the USA, the UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia. So far, 6037 persons have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express in 5 days. The evacuation mission has strictly adhered to the hygiene protocol laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Centre. Overall, it is expected that 14,800 Indians shall be repatriated via a total of 64 flights. As per sources, the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission will commence on May 16 to rescue Indians from 31 countries including Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, France, Ukraine, Armenia, Kuwait, Ireland.

6,037 Indians return from abroad in 31 flights under #VandeBharatMission since 7th May 2020



Extensive and meticulous safety arrangements are made in accordance to government guidelines@MoCA_GoI



Read: https://t.co/wJLcgLV1t0 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 12, 2020

