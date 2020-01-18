From 'Modi Never Holidays' To 'Badshah' Sonia, Ramachandra Guha Makes Startling Volte-face

Addressing the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Friday, historian Ramchandra Guha startled the people by making some uncharacteristic statements. Despite being one of the most vocal critics of BJP and PM Modi, he opined that the people of Kerala had committed a huge mistake by electing a “fifth-generation dynast” like Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, he praised Prime Narendra Modi and highlighted the flaws of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the Left parties.

Here are all his startling statements:

Showers praise on PM Modi

"Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. He is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe. Believe me, I am saying all this in all seriousness."

'Badshah' jibe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi

“India is becoming more democratic and less feudal, and the Gandhis just don't realise this. You (Sonia) are in Delhi, your kingdom is shrinking more and more but still, your chamchas (sycophants) are telling you that you are still the Badshah.” Guha stated that the reduction of the Congress from a "great party" during the freedom movement to a "pathetic family firm" was one of the reasons for the ascendency of Hindutva and jingoism in India.

Highlights shortcomings of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty

"In the Nehru's case, it is the sins of the seven successive generations have been re-visited upon Nehru... look at the national debate today. Why is Nehru evoked every time? Why does Modi always say 'Nehru ne Kashmir mein yeh kiya, China mein yeh kiya, Triple Talaq mein yeh kiye' ... because Rahul Gandhi is there. Now if Rahul Gandhi disappears, Modi has to talk about his own policies and why they failed.”

‘Fifth-generation dynast’

"I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast. If you Malayalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi." "Kerala, you have done many wonderful things for India, but one of the disastrous things you did was to elect Rahul Gandhi to Parliament."

Slams 'hypocrisy' of the Left

"The hypocrisy of the Indian Left is one of the reasons why Hindutva is so prominent today. The Left is only in power in Kerala, but it has been in power in West Bengal, Tripura in other states. The Left has been influential in universities, intellectuals, artists and filmmakers. The Left is ideologically hypocritic because of the fact that they loved other nations more than India."

