'Modi, Nitish Silent On Farmers, Workers': Rahul Gandhi Attacks NDA On Election Day

As the state of Bihar went to vote for the first phase of the assembly election on Wednesday, the political mudslinging continued in the poll-bound state as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Rahul Gandhi hit out at the NDA leaders stating that they never talk about development and issues related to farmers, workers and small businessmen of Bihar.

"Prime Minister does not talk of employment, Nitish Kumar talks of bad things about Tejashwi's family while Modiji talks about my family. But the question of unemployment, the life of farmers and small businessmen is not spoken by Modiji and Nitishji. This poll is not about families of mine, or Nitish's, it is a poll for the future of the people of Bihar. Still, they are not speaking on the issues that the people of Bihar want to listen to," Rahul Gandhi said.

"What people got after giving 15 years to Nitish Ji and six years to Modiji. The youth of Bihar could not find jobs and moreover, they can't find jobs elsewhere because Modiji has finished employment in the whole country," he said.

The Congress leader also slammed PM Modi for demonetisation and alleged that the activity benefitted industrialists. He also added that lockdown was announced without any prior notice to migrant workers.

"When the note ban happened you were standing in queues. Did black money come back? No, it was given into to the hands of a few big industrialists," he said.

"Without notice, the Prime Minister announced lockdown. The migrant workers travelled on an empty stomach to reach homes. There were deaths due to hunger and thirst instead of coronavirus."

"We asked Modiji and Nitishji to give them money, they (workers) are the backbone of the country. The government has not provided a rupee for their help. Instead, they waived off taxes of the friends business persons," the Congress leader said.

He also opined that the country has now reached a point where it cannot create employment. "This is the truth and you have to decide. This poll is for the future of Bihar. On one side there is Tejashwiji and on another side, there are Nitishji and Modji belonging to the past," he said.

READ | Chirag Paswan Clarifies On Video Of His Shoot Post Father's Demise As Bihar Cong Attacks

READ | Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Phase 1 Polling Concludes With Voter Turnout At 53.54%

Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Bihar went to polls on October 28 with voting on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Assembly elections. According to Election Commission of India, Phase 1 Polling saw a voter turnout at 53.54% at 6 pm. In 2015, voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections was 54.94%, and 53.54% in Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

Polling for the second phase to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The results will be declared followed by counting of votes on November 10. A strong battle is expected between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election.

This election will see one of the allies in NDA, the LJP contesting solo as the party had differences over the seat-sharing ratio with JDU. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan consisting of Congress and RJD will have Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face with RJD-Congress agreeing on 144:70 seat-sharing ratio along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Here Are 8 Key Constituencies Up For Polls In Phase 1

READ | 'Utter Violation Of MCC': BJP Complains To EC About Rahul Gandhi's Tweet On Bihar Polls