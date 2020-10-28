Chirag Paswan Clarifies On Video Of His Shoot Post Father's Demise As Bihar Cong Attacks

Just a day ahead of the first phase of Bihar elections, a video of LJP chief Chirag Paswan had gone viral wherein he was filming in front of his father late Ram Vilas Paswan's picture and taking retakes. Congress has claimed that the video exposes Chirag Paswan who is trying to get the sympathy vote, while in reality, is a 'B Team' of BJP.

However, issuing clarification, Chirag Paswan has said that he was compelled to release the first list of candidates just 6 hours after his father's demise and therefore the shoot was necessary. Stating that he is sad after his father's sudden demise, Chirag Paswan slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said that it is he who has 'stooped so low' to make fun of a grieving son. He added that he had no option other than shooting as he has the responsibility of LJP on his shoulders.

Here is the viral video:

This must be a tough thing to do. Shooting, acting, taking retakes after retakes, trying to milk your father's passing. YES Chirag, YOU LOST THE PLOT.



शायद इसी शौक के वजह से आप मोदी जी को अपना मानते हैं!



Watch till the end to know how shallow & fake these people are! pic.twitter.com/iwzPMF0UqJ — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 27, 2020

READ | In Bihar, Chirag Paswan Says JDU Insulting PM Over 'dancing On Someone Else's Tune' Jibe

Chirag Paswan's clarification

पापा के निधन के 6 घंटे बाद ही मुझे पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची देनी थी।मुझे पार्टी के भी सभी कार्यों को पूरा करना है। 10 दिनो तक मुझे घर से बाहर नहीं जाना था इस लिए डिजिटल प्रचार के लिए वीडियो शूट करना ही था। pic.twitter.com/nUUOaL9PZ2 — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 27, 2020

READ | 'Chirag Paswan Dancing To Someone Else's Tune': JDU Hints At Kishor's Role In LJP's Stance

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA. As the poll season heats up, he has not left a single moment to attack CM Nitish, while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU.

READ | Some trying to make a dent in NDA: Nadda's indirect attack on Chirag

Kishor working with Chirag Paswan?

As the LJP left the NDA and has amped up its attack on CM Nitish Kumar, rumours in the state's capital Patna suggest that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has thrown his weight behind late Ram Vilas Paswan's son. However, quashing all claims, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that his party is 20-years-old and is capable of winning elections without anyone's help. Pinning the blame of these rumors on CM Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan has said that Nitish is scared. "They are spreading rumours that Prashant Kishor is backing me and I am B-team of a party. I want to clarify that the Lok Jan Shakti Party is a 20-year-old party with 51 years of the taint-free political career of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Why would I need backing from someone? Lok Janshakti Party has its own ideology and we will win the election and the Chief Minister is scared. That is why he is spreading the rumour," Chirag Paswan told news agency ANI.

READ | In Bihar, JDU taunts Chirag Paswan on Bollywood 'flop show'; compares with co-star Kangana