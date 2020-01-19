Mohan Bhagwat's 'Constitution-backed Hindutva' Triggers Acerbic Owaisi Attack On RSS

Contesting the claims of Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi stated that 'integration' for the RSS was in contrast to that of the Constitution. In a stinging attack against the right-wing organisation, Owaisi retaliated to the remarks made by Mohan Bhagwat over India's 'Constitution' on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh. Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the RSS considers 130 crore people of the country as 'Hindus', in addition, elaborated on the concept of emotional integration' that he claims, is mentioned in the Constitution.

However, contending this claim, Owaisi said, "Constitution doesn’t say anything even close to it. Preamble assures the dignity of individuals along with unity & integrity. Integration for RSS is different from the Constitution’s." The Hyderabad MP further added, "Emotional integration for RSS means making Assam's Bengali Hindus citizens, and not Muslims, making citizenship laws on religion, calling minorities termites, etc."

READ| RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat weaves Constitution into new definition for 'Hindutva'; Read here

RSS chief on 'Constitution'

Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday, emphasised to the need to bring 'emotional integration' and deciphered the Sangh's idea of 'Hindutva.' He said, "Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion this country belongs to us, we are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva."

"When workers of RSS say that this country belongs to Hindus and 130 crore people are Hindu, it doesn’t mean that we want to change anyone’s religion, language or caste… We don’t want any power center other than the Constitution because we believe in it," Mohan Bhagwat added. Mohan Bhagwat's statement comes amid nationwide unrest over the Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) against the government.

In an address to RSS workers on Saturday, Mohan Bhagwat had said that the organisation was not "remote controlling" the ruling BJP and that the organisation is far from politics. “Elections mean nothing to us. We are working to maintain the values of the country for the last 60 years,” he said. An FIR was registered against unidentified people for circulating a 16-page PDF file, "Naya Bharatiya Samvidhan', on social media with a picture of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, police said.

READ| Owaisi compares UP govt's compensation order to Haryana violence during Ram Rahim's arrest