Mohandas Pai Says 'emergency-like Situation In Maharashtra', Slams Republic CEO's Arrest

Is this Emergency in Maharashtra, asks Padma Shri Awardee Mohandas Pai as he slammed the arrest of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani.

In yet another malicious attempt targetting Republic, the Mumbai Police arrested the network's CEO as Republic Media Network moved NHRC against the custodial torture of the network's AVP distribution Ghanshyam Singh. Apart from netizens coming out in support and trending #FreeRepublicCEONow, well-known personalities have also condemned the arrest. Among them was Mohandas Pai, former Infosys MD and current Chairman of the Board of Manipal Global Education, who asked if an emergency-like situation is prevailing in Mumbai.

Republic CEO arrest condemned by Mohandas Pai

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Mohandas Pai said, “Is there any emergency in Mumbai today? This is gross abuse of the process of law. The state is being vindictive."

"We have never faced this kind of situation—an assault on the freedom of expression—and all citizens should be concerned. All media houses in Delhi and across the country should raise their voice and condemn this gross violation of the law and destruction of freedom of expression. They’re creating a climate of fear in Mumbai; they want to convey ‘We’re the masters, and that no one can protest, and do anything'," he added.

Stressing on the futility of the situation, Mohandas Pai said, "They’re not going to succeed. I am sure the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court will come down like a ton of bricks, because the Constitution protects our rights and not these people. This is terrible!"

"This is destroying Maharashtra's reputation. What will be the reputation of Mumbai if we have this kind of vindictiveness against people...where they don’t feel safe, and can be picked up from their houses in the morning without a warrant, put behind the bars and beaten? And for what crime? They don’t know what the crime is. This is totally abuse of the law," he continued.

"People of this country support Republic and the whole country is with the network," he assured.

Republic CEO arrested as attack on network continues

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. Republic has moved the holiday court for his bail.

The CEO had previously been questioned for hours by the Mumbai Police in the fake Television Ratings Points scam, in which Republic has been targetted and maligned intentionally. This was proved by tapes of witnesses admitting on record that they were forced to testify agaisnt Republic in court, and Hansa Reseach, the company responsible for TRP ratings, filing a writ petition that they were being pressurised to frame Republic.

The arrest came days after Republic Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh had been released after 25 days imprisonment at Taloja Jail. Before that, Mumbai Police's malicious and vengence-filled intentions was also exposed when Supreme Court came down heavily and criticised ‘excess use of force’ by the force in the arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, while granting him bail.

