Republic CEO Illegally Arrested LIVE Updates: Republic Moves Holiday Court; Vikas Arrested

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing

10:21 IST, December 13th 2020
Senior lawyers demand courts intervention

Senior advocate KK Manan demands the intervention of the courts to take suo moto cognizance of the arrest of Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani's illegal arrest. 

 

10:15 IST, December 13th 2020
'The executive, legislature & judiciary must come together to support media': ANI's Smitha Prakash 

Republic CEO arrested as Mumbai Police brazenly defies SC's observations

 

10:04 IST, December 13th 2020
Republic appeals for court intervention as Mumbai Police defies SC observations on malice

 

10:02 IST, December 13th 2020
CEO's arrest a proof of Mumbai Police's persecution of Republic

 

09:58 IST, December 13th 2020
'Is it constitutional?', roars Arnab Goswami after CEO's illegal arrest

 

09:55 IST, December 13th 2020
Republic to move holiday bench for bail

Republic Media Network to move holiday bench to seek bail for CEO Vikas Khanchandani. 

09:49 IST, December 13th 2020
After Arnab, Republic CEO now arrested by Mumbai Police

 

09:49 IST, December 13th 2020
Republic CEO arrested

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. In yet another malicious attempt targetting Republic, the Mumbai Police arrested the network's CEO as Republic Media Network moved NHRC against the custodial torture of the network's AVP distribution Ghanshyam Singh.  

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case. Republic CEO's arrest by the Mumbai Police without any papers once again exposes the malicious & vengence-filled intentions of the Mumbai Police persecuting the network. 

