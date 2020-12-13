Republic CEO Illegally Arrested LIVE Updates: Republic Moves Holiday Court; Vikas Arrested

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. In yet another malicious attempt targetting Republic, the Mumbai Police arrested the network's CEO as Republic Media Network moved NHRC against the custodial torture of the network's AVP distribution Ghanshyam Singh.

#BREAKING | 39 days after Arnab Goswami's arrest from his home. Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has now been arrested from his home on a Sunday morning. https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/zmVD3oFvLh — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case. Republic CEO's arrest by the Mumbai Police without any papers once again exposes the malicious & vengence-filled intentions of the Mumbai Police persecuting the network.