Monkeys Steal 8-day-old Twins After Breaking Into Tamil Nadu Home; One Child Perishes

In a shocking and fatal incident of monkey attack in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Saturday, an eight-day-old infant lost her life after being flung into a moat behind her house. However, her twin sister was saved from monkeys by the local residents. R Buvaneswari, 26, mother of the babies informed that the monkeys had entered the house (Mela Alangam in West Rampart) near the Thanjavur Palace, by removing the tiles of the roof of their house. Having been chased by villagers after the babies' mother made a commotion, the monkey is said to have thrown the babies in the nearby lake.

Horrific incident that took place in Thanjavur District

Buvaneshwari said that both of her children were sleeping inside the house on Saturday morning. Then a group of monkeys removed the roof tiles and entered the house and took the children. On the day of the incident, when Buvaneshwari returned from the washroom located outside her home, she was shocked to see the monkeys on the roof and started shouting for help. The woman informed that after some time she realized that both the girls were missing, later, one girl was seen on the terrace but the other girl was nowhere. After that, the lady started crying and screaming in a loud voice. Hearing the sound of crying and shouting, neighbors gathered to help. After a search in the nearby places, a girl was rescued from the terrace and the body of another girl was found in a nearby water tank. After that, the medical team examined the children where one was declared dead. Also, the police started investigating after the information of the case was received.

Bhuvaneshwari and Raja 29, (House painter) have a five-year-old girl child and the couple was blessed with twin girls on February 6. According to the reports, Thanjavur forest ranger G Jothikumar has sent a team to spot and cage the monkeys. The district forest officer also said that such kind of incident rarely happens in their area.

