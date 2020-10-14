In First Message After Release, Mehbooba Mufti Claims 'will Take Back What Delhi Snatched’

After being released from detention, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sent a message to her supporters while highlighting that she has not forgotten the "humiliation" of August 5. Taking over her official Twitter account, that was being handled by her daughter Iltija in her absence, Mufti posted an audio message and said that people of J&K will have to snatch back what Delhi took away on August 5, referring to the abrogation of Article 370.

Mehbooba Mufti's message

“I am being released after more than a year. During this period of detention, the black decision of August 5, 2019, has constantly attacked my soul and I realize that this is the same feeling within all the people of J&K. No one among us has been able to forget the humiliation of that day. Now, all of us have to reiterate, we will have to take back what New Delhi snatched from us illegally, undemocratically, and unconstitutionally. In addition to this, we will have to continue our struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue for which thousands of people sacrifice their lives. I agree that this path would not be easy but I have the belief that our courage and our determination will help us to cross this road. I want all people of J&K who have been detained, they should be released,” Mehbooba Mufti said in the audio message.

After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people. pic.twitter.com/gIfrf82Thw — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

Mufti released from detention

In a massive development on Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act came to an end. She had been detained since August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370. Both J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal and the PDP chief's daughter Iltija confirmed this development. On this occasion, Iltija Mufti thanked the people for supporting her in these tough times. Moreover, PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari announced that Mehbooba Mufti will address a press conference on October 16.

SC on Mufti's habeas corpus petition

Mufti's release comes two days ahead of the hearing of the habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court. While refusing to grant blanket permission for the resumption of her political activities, the apex court bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy on September 29 had directed the authorities to promptly act on a visitation request in accordance with the law. Also, it had asked for the counter-affidavit to be placed on record and sought the J&K administration's reply to Iltija Mufti's amended writ petition in a week's time.

Originally filed in February, Iltija Mufti's petition was listed for hearing on March 18. However, the matter was not heard owing to the COVID-induced restrictions. Apart from demanding her mother's immediate release, Iltija Mufti sought appropriate compensation for the "illegal detention" that the PDP chief has suffered and to award the costs of the litigation to the petitioner.

