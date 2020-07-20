COVID-19: More Than 7 Lakh Patients Recovered As India's Total Tally Crosses 1.1 Million

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases & 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, more than 7 lakh persons have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged until now. This has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons (7,00,086) by 3,09,627. 22,664 COVID patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.62%

Additionally, The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted on July 19 stands at 2,56,039 taking the total number of samples tested as on date to 1,40,47,908.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cases cross 11 lakh-mark; highest single-day rise of 40,425

India's Case Fatality Rate Falls Below 2.5%

India's Coronavirus fatality rate has fallen below 2.5% for the first time, the government said on Sunday.

"With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.49%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

READ: COVID-19: Actual case load only 3,58,692; situation 'manageable', says Health Ministry

Seven Indian Pharma Players Race To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

Meanwhile, at least seven Indian pharma companies are working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus as they join global efforts to find a preventive to check the spread of the deadly virus that has already infected more than 14 million globally. Biotech, Serum Institute, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax, and Biological E are among the domestic pharma firms working on the coronavirus vaccines in India.

Vaccines normally require years of testing and additional time to produce at scale, but scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within months because of the pandemic.

READ: COVID-19: In a first, India’s Case Fatality Rate falls below 2.5%, informs Health Ministry

READ: 43 hospitals across 11 states covered by AIIMS video consultation programme: Health Ministry