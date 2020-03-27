More Than 80% Of Citizens Back Govt's Efforts To Combat Coronavirus: Jan Ki Baat Survey

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government has upped its efforts to battle the virus and also provide relief measures to the citizens across the country. From introducing a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crores to the RBI announcing a 3-month moratorium on payment of instalments of all term loans, the Centre has been battling all the consequences that the virus spread has caused.

Citizen back the Centre

According to psephologist Pradeep Bhandari's Jan Ki Baat survey, more than 80% of citizens back the government's actions and steps taken to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The Jan Ki Baat survey also reveals that more than 80% support government's decision of a complete lockdown, but certain economic apprehensions remain.

This comes after the wide range of steps were taken by the Centre to contain the spread which includes the 21-day nationwide complete lockdown imposed till April 14 after the success of Janta Curfew on Sunday. Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 1.7 lakh package which includes direct cash transfers and food security measures aimed at giving relief to millions of poor hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Adding to the Centre's efforts to combat the virus, the Indian Medical Council of Research, on Friday, revealed that India will soon participate in WHO 'solidarity trial' for developing potential drugs for COVID-19. Moreover, Health secretary Lav Agarwal stated that ICMR will try to look at repurposing molecules to get a clear clue on the drug work in labs. He added that if it is successful, ICMR can take it to trials.

Methodology of the Jan Ki Baat survey

The Jan Ki Baat Survey was conducted between March 18 and 24 over phone calls encompassing age groups 18-40, 41-65 and 65 above. Over 2,000 people were called from across 20 states and Union Territories to understand their views on the Centre's efforts against Coronavirus. The sample was picked randomly being representative of the demographic, and age profile of the country. The entire data response has been embedded in the Jan Ki Baat Probability Map of Outcome Model to remove the error.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). 17 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus.