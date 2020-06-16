More Than Half Of COVID Positive Cases Recovered, Recovery Rate At 52.47%: Health Ministry

The Union Health Minister on Tuesday informed that the recovery rate of patients infected by the COVID-19 has increased to 52.47 per cent in India. The rise in the recovery rates is indicative of the fact that more than half of the positive cases have recovered, the Ministry said. The total number of cases in India has now reached 3,43,091 along with 9,900 deaths due to the virus.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state across the country with a total of 1,10,744 cases being reported so far. The state on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 178 deaths due to the coronavirus disease, along with 2786 fresh cases. Maharashtra health department informed that 5,071 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 50,554 cases active. The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.61% while the fatality rate is 3.70%.

PM-CM meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a mark of the improvement in the recovery rate in his meeting with the state and UT Chief Ministers on Tuesday. The Prime Minister emphasized that India is one of the countries where deaths due to COVID-19 are the least and that the country had already started preparing back when the pandemic was not even a part of global discussions. PM Modi stressed on the steps taken by the government to dilute the lockdown and informed that since the past few weeks 'green shoots' have been visible in the Indian economy.

This is PM Modi's sixth meeting with the states' CMs to discuss COVID-19 strategy. The meeting has been scheduled in two phases with the second set to be held on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi on June 13 held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Informing about the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

