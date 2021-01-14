MoS Agriculture Slams SFJ For Republic Day-Khalistani Flag Plot; Urges Farmers Over Jan 26

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Wednesday slammed banned outfit Sikhs for Justice for announcing prize money for hoisting Khalistani flag on January 26. The minister also urged protesting farmers' unions at Delhi's borders to cancel their planned tractor rally on Republic Day as such incidents hurt the country's pride.

'India is watching those who are talking like this'

Replying to a query on Sikhs for Justice announcing prize money for hosting the Khalistani flag on January 26, the minister told reporters, "Those people who are saying this are not talking in the interest of the nation. 'Rashtradroh ki Baat hai' (It is like treason). The entire country is watching those who are talking like this."

"Those who love Mother India will not let the country down. Be it January 26 or Independence day, these are national festivals. If such incidents happen, there will be a question mark on the country's pride," he said. "I want to request farmer leaders that these kinds of tractor rallies should be cancelled so that the country's pride remain intact," he added.

Asked if farmers are being provoked for tractor rally and for hoisting Khalistani flag, Choudhary said farmers' leaders should understand that there will be a solution if initial demands were discussed. "Otherwise, pro-Khalistani people can come or those who want to make political gains shooting from farmers' shoulders can also come. Indian farmers are in support of laws and farmers' leaders should understand this," he said.

Government blocks SFJ-backed website

Meanwhile, the Government of India on Wednesday blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against Centre's agri laws. The move by the Centre came after the banned outfit announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers hoisting Khalistan flag at India Gate in the national capital on Republic Day.

The top court stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a 4-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) procurement system for their crops.

