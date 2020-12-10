MoS Muraleedharan Hails Kamala Harris' Achievements On Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Addressing a virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference related to the ‘Role of Diaspora in Promotion of Indian Culture Abroad,’ Minister of State for External Affairs MoS V Muraleedharan extended best wishes for the US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday, December 8.

Muraleedharan hailed Harris’ achievements, saying that she was the first woman to reach the apex of power in the United States and the Indians are ever so proud of her. Hailing the US VP elect’s example, MoS said that the Indian Diaspora is among the top and most successful ex-pat communities globally.

Calling the Indian Diaspora the second-largest worldwide, Muraleedharan said that Indians aced various roles in the field of politics, economy, industry, technology, and education in different countries of the world. Despite migration for opportunities, the heterogeneous non-resident Indians were identified and united by their deep-rooted cultural inclination for their country and the sentimental values and emotions, the MoS said.

"Indian diaspora overseas was weaved as one due to their 'Indianess'", Muraleedharan asserted, adding that this group was also exceedingly attached towards 'Mother India'.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Muraleedharan was speaking at the event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Overseas Indian Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Diaspora Research and Resource Centre, Antar Rashtriya Sahayog Parishad (ARSP). The conference is an essential segment for the annual flagship Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

"I would like to recall the formations of Government under President Irfan Ali in Guyana and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Suriname," Muraleedharan told the conference.

"Indian origin leaders have also done exceptionally well at the recently-held elections in the United States," he said. Furthermore, he added, "There are leaders of Indian origin in Congress, Senate and scores have won seats in the State legislatures in the USA. We are all proud of their victories, congratulate them and wish them all success."

Of the many integral roles held by the Indians abroad, the MoS highlighted key positions such as the mediators, bridges, facilitators, lobby and advocacy groups who supported India's national security and economic interests, all the while maintaining their ethnocultural roots. "We were also looking forward to sharing with you in person the various policy initiatives for shaping the idea of "New India", including the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Muraleedharan told the virtual conference.

