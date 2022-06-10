MoS Muraleedharan Meets Malawi's VP; Explores Areas Of Cooperation Between Both Nations

After completing his visit to Zimbabwe, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan met with the Vice-President of Malawi Dr Saulos Chilima and held a dialogue to explore various areas of cooperation between both the countries. Addressing the Indian community in Malawi, MoS Muraleedharan invited them to be a part of India's growth story and also shared recent developments of India.

MoS Muraleedharan said in a Twitter post, "Glad to call on Vice-President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima in Lilongwe. Discussed possibilities of enhancing cooperation in various sectors. The relationship between both our countries is stronger today."

It's important to note that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, India on March 5, 2021, dispatched 3,50,000 "Made in India" COVID Vaccines to Malawi under the Covax facility and then also donated 50,000 doses of Made in India COVID vaccines on March 12, 2021.

In the run-up to International Yoga Day, an introductory event was organised on June 13, 2021, followed by India and Malawi signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Trade of Pigeon Peas in Lilongwe for a period of five years from 2021 to 2026 on June 16, which will facilitate the movement of 50,000 MT of Pigeon Peas from Malawi to India. The 7th International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 20, 2021.

Kerala-based BJP leader and MoS Muraleedharan concluded his two day (June 6-7) visit to Zimbabwe and is now on another two-day tour of Malawi from June 8 to 9. He handed over a consignment of 288 boxes of medicines to treat tuberculosis to the Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Health and Family Welfare John Mangwiro.

MoS Muraleedharan expressed confidence that the medicines will help Zimbabwe in the country's fight against Tuberculosis. He said, "From the people of India to the people of Zimbabwe. Happy to hand over a consignment of 288 boxes of medicines to treat Tuberculosis to Deputy Minister of Health and Family Welfare H.E. John Mangwiro. Confident that it will help Zimbabwe in its fight against TB," he tweeted.

Moreover, MoS Muraleedharan also joined Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe, Dr.Amon Murwira, to inaugurate new CNC machines at Indo-Zimbabwe Technology Centre, Harare Institute of Technology, which will help youth in skill training and providing employment opportunities.

