MoS Nityanand Rai Says 'handful Of People' Against CAA; Calls Them 'anti-Dalit' 'anti-OBC'

Claiming that the objection to the contentious Citizenship (Amended) Act is an attack on "OBCs", Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that those protesting against the new Act should be declared "anti-OBC" and "anti-Dalit." The Union Minister, without providing any data, claimed that most non-Muslim fleeing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits. Furthermore, said that only a "handful of people" were protesting against the Act.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought CAA to give them respect. If someone opposes CAA, declare him anti-Dalit and anti-OBC," Nityanand Rai told a gathering at an "OBC Town Hall". "Opposition to CAA is an attack on OBCs. A handful of people have come out and are protesting against the amended law. OBCs should roar like lions, louder than the protesters," the Union Minister said.

Asserting that the government will "drive out every terrorist from the country", the junior minister in the home ministry said, "They (terrorists) will either be driven out or sent to jail or hell." Nityanand Rai further claimed that the OBCs have benefitted the maximum from all schemes of the current central government.

Amit Shah on CAA

Reiteraterating that the amended Citizenship Act was to stay, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, said that the BJP will stand by the Act and not even let a single inch rollback, at a pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur. He also clarified that no one will be affected by the Act as those who were religiously persecuted and coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh living in India will get citizenship. Moreover, he slammed the Congress and other Opposition leaders for misinforming the students who were raising boards against the Act. The pleas challenging the Act is still pending in the Supreme Court.

"You are misleading people. I wish to say that this Act is for religiously persecuted minorities of Hindu, Muslim, Buddhism, Sikh and Christian faiths and have settled in India. I see all your boards raised saying that your citizenship will be taken away. But the BJP will not rollback the CAA by a single inch," he proclaimed.

