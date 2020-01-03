Shocking: 'Pakistan Zindabad' Sloganeering Over CAA In Meerut, One Arrested

In a shocking development, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday has arrested a person in Meerut for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. Police report that 7-8 youth around the age of 18 years had allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. While the police have arrested one youth - Abu Zar, (aged 22-23) they are on the look out for the others.

One arrested for raising Pro-Pak slogans

Recalling the incident, Zar has confessed on camera " 5- 6 boys were raising slogans. I told them not to do so , so they opposed me. They were first raising slogans of India, but when I opposed them to not worsen the situation, the started saying 'Pakistan Zindabad'."

Uttar Pradesh police identifies 3 persons who opened fire in anti-CAA Meerut protest

PFI's alleged role in inciting violence

Earlier on Thursday, police have identified the three individuals who opened fire using unlicensed weapons during the December 20 Meerut violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per sources, their names are Naeem, Faisal and Anis. Suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India, these individuals are under the scanner of the Uttar Pradesh police.

Read: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Demands Action On Meerut Cop's 'Go To Pakistan' Comment

'Go back to Pakistan' : SP Meerut

During the protests in Meerut, some people torched vehicles and attacked the police. In retaliation, the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. This led to a series of arrests across the state. Moreover, a video reportedly from last Friday that surfaced on December 27 showed Superintendent of Police(City) of Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh saying: "Go to Pakistan" to the alleged rioters.

In the video accessed, SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh allegedly says said: "Where will you go? I will set this lane right now that you have given me this chance. Pointing at some black and blue badges, the Police officer reportedly says: "These black and blue badges you people are wearing, tell them to go to Pakistan.

UP Police issue 'WANTED' posters of protestors who led violent demonstrations in Meerut

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

Crackdown on PFI: 25 persons arrested, UP police raids 23 locations over anti-CAA violence

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on December 15 when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes. CM Yogi Adityanath has issued notice to 498 'vandals' and soon the police will identify the protesters and recover the losses.