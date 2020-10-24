MoS Reddy Lauds ITBP Jawans On 59th Raising Day, Says Force To Have 47 Additional Outposts

Addressing the 59th Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday lauded the ITBP jawans saying that they had shattered the myth of some countries which believed that their armies were among the most powerful in the world.

"Some countries have been under the illusion that they were among the powerful armies of the world, but during the developments of the past few months, ITBP jawans have shattered this myth," said Reddy while addressing the ITBP Parade in Greater Noida.

Amid border tensions with China, the ITBP has been given the consent by the Union Government to set up 47 additional border outposts to step up the vigilance in tension-hit areas. Speaking on this, G Kishan Reddy remarked that while India was a peace-loving nation, it was also a nation that had since history, worshipped weapons.

"Indian culture carries the message of world peace by following the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) but At the same time, the mantra of worshipping Shastra (weapons) is also a part of Indian culture through which we fully empower ourselves for every kind of odd situation created by the enemy," Reddy said.

The MoS added that in order to revolutionise the forces, the ITBP jawans had been equipped with the latest weapons and equipment, adding that they were now been given specialised clothing and mountaineering equipment in high altitude areas as well.

ITBP is primarily a mountain force team which was formed in 1962. Since its inception, ITBP has been deployed in the harsh Himalayan borders of China. The force has completed 58 years of its Raising on October 24 with over 215 successful mountaineering expeditions. The ITBP, with estimated manpower of 90,000 personnel has bolstered its presence all along the 3,488-km-long LAC amid the stand-off with China.

(With Agency Inputs)