ITBP conducts 'early morning yoga' session for COVID-19 patients at Delhi Centre

The ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) organised a yoga class for the COVID-19 patients at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur. In a video shared by ITBP on Twitter, the COVID patients can be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while practising early morning yoga. This COVID care centre is run by ITBP and has over 1200 patient currently. About 5500 coronavirus patients have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Early morning Yoga at ITBP run largest Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. At present the center has more than 1200 patients admitted. More than 5500 patients discharged after treatment so far.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/l35iyZ2YX9 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 4, 2020

Read | ITBP Doctors, Healthcare Workers Cheer For Discharged COVID-19 Patients At Delhi Centre

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Goes Past 65-lakh; Death Toll Crosses 1 Lakh

ITBP's Sardar Patel COVID Centre

The Sardar Patel centre which is run by ITBP was inaugurated and made operational on July 5, 2020. This facility was created by the South Delhi District Administration with support of the Ministry of Home Affairs on an emergency basis in a record time of 10 days. It is the world's largest COVID care centre with 10,000 beds. The ITBP run COVID care centre has a recreational centre which includes a library and several board games among other things.

Read | ITBP Launches 'Fit India Freedom Run Campaign' To Create Awareness On Fitness

Read | ITBP DG Lauds MHA's Move To Incorporate 'transgender' As Third Gender In CAPF Exams 2020

All the COVID patients admitted at the facility are treated by a team of ITBP doctors which includes specialist doctors and medical personnel like dieticians, psychiatrists, psychologist and stress counsellors. This CCC functions as an isolation centre for mild and asymptomatic patients. This COVID care centre is linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital are the referral tertiary care hospitals linked to the ITBP run facility.

Read | ITBP Referral Hospital Treats 1,150 COVID-19 Patients

Read | ITBP Mountaineers Scale 22,222 Ft-Leo Pargil Peak In Himachal Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(With inputs from ANI)