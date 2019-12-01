Mother Of Accused In Hyderabad Rape & Murder Case: ‘Burn Him Too If He’s Guilty’

As the nation reels over the rape and murder of a 27-year-old doctor from Hyderabad, the mother of one of the accused said that if her son is guilty, he must also be burned alive. Speaking to media, the mother of Chennakeshavulu, the fourth accused, said, “If my son committed the crime, burn him too. My son is nothing to me. Wrong is wrong. She (victim’s mother) gave birth to a daughter after nine months. Her daughter becoming the victim of such a crime… what she must be going through.”

She also added that Areef, the main accused, had come to their house on Tuesday to take Chennakeshavulu along with him. Her son was supposed to return on Wednesday but didn’t. She said that Chennakeshavulu had not been working for the past six months as he had a kidney ailment and was availing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Hyderabad. “We don’t believe that he committed the crime, but if he did indeed commit it then he should face the same punishment as the other accused,” she said.

KTR demands capital punishment

Telangana Chief Minister’s son KT Rama Rao in a series of tweets on Sunday has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). He has demanded capital punishment to the ones to commit heinous act of violence on the women and children. He added that the new laws also should have "No option for review". He also said that time has come to amend archaic portions of the Acts and Laws. The Telangana Minister said that he will “personally monitor the case.”

Police confirm gangrape

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

The Police said: "Four people saw the victim parking her vehicle near the toll plaza at 6 PM on 27 Nov, and while consuming alcohol they discussed the lady and had hatched a plan to commit the crime." The Police added that the four accused has been arrested. "Based on the confession of the accused and the evidence collected, it is revealed that the following four persons were involved in the crime: Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu."

