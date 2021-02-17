MP Bus Accident: '50 Bodies Found, Identified So Far', Says State HM Narottam Mishra

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, speaking on the Sidhi bus accident, has informed that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will meet the injured people on Wednesday. He also briefed that 50 bodies found till now and have been identified, however, 3-4 more casualties feared. Narottam Mishra said that 4 SDRF teams and divers are deputed at the site. MP Home Minister asserted that the ex-gratia of Rs 7 lakh has been announced for kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Horrifying bus accident in MP

A dreadful bus accident took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning after the bus driver lost control. The passenger bus going to Satna from Sidhi fell into the canal and left 50 people dead, as per the latest update from the district magistrate. However, out of the 57 passengers travelling, 7 passengers have been rescued from the canal. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue.

On Tuesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the matter. He had spoken to District Collector asking him to quicken the operation. SDRF & divers had reached the spot as soon as the information received. Water from the Bansagar canal was released into Sihawal Canal to lower its water level to ease the rescue operation. The Madhya Pradesh government had cancelled the 'Grih Pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of Tuesday's Sidhi bus accident.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia; 45 Left Dead In Incident

Also Read: Bus Carrying 54 Passengers Falls Into Canal In MP's Sidhi; 39 Perish; Rescue Ongoing

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sidhi accident

The Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured. Also, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a press conference over the Sidhi bus accident revealing that 45 people had lost their lives to the tragedy. Chouhan also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs (which is now extended to 7 lakh) each for the next of kin of those who had succumbed to the accident.

Also Read: MP Bus Accident: 2 More Bodies Recovered; Toll Rises To 49

Also Read: 3 Killed, 1 Injured In Car-truck Collision In Madhya Pradesh