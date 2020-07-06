MP Girl Scores 98.5 Percent In 10th Board Exams, Reveals She Cycles 24 Km To School Daily

While the road to success is hard to navigate, a 15-year-old girl from MP has proven that it might not be impossible and the efforts eventually pay off. Roshni Bhadauria from Ajnaul village of Bhind district cycled nearly 24 km to school every day and has achieved the results of her handwork as she scored 98.5 percentile in 10th boards and came out with flying colours.

Speaking to a news agency, the diligent student said, “I was given a bicycle by the government which I used well. I used to study around four and a half hours every day. I want to prepare for IAS in the future.” Riding the bicycle each day to and from her school, the young girl dedicated most of her time back home concentrating on her subjects. However, when asked whether she had hoped to achieve her goals and stand out so distinctly, Roshini said, she had never imagined she would score such a good rank overall. She added, she had remained focused and studied diligently without fretting about the results. Further, she credited her success to her father for his support that she kept her determined and motivated her through her journey.

Extremely proud of daughter

A farmer by occupation, Roshini’s father told a news agency that he was extremely proud of his daughter who had always remained very goal-oriented and worked hard. Roshini mentioned that often, her father also assisted her in learning and divulged positive thoughts to give her best. Desirous of seeing their daughter as an IAS the parents said that the girl child made the whole family proud, as per news agency report. Roshini’s mother, Sarita Bhadoria, said that she wanted to see her daughter excel in all spheres of life as the girl is hard working and has dedication. On social media, users shared the inspiring story of Roshini saying she is “an amazing girl” and wished her for her future endeavours.

