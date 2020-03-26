Jammu: MP Jugal Kishore Releases Rs 1 Cr For Prevention & Care Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As India continues to fight the deadly coronavirus, Member of Parliament from Jammu's Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma released an amount of Rs.1 crore for the prevention and care of people. This comes after the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first death due to Coronavirus on Thursday. The 65-year old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar had a medical history of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

The official statement released by the MP stated that the money will be utilised for ventilators, masks, sanitisers sprats and allied food materials in Poonch.

So far, there have been 11 cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which nine are active, one person has been fully cured and one has died. As per a government bulletin on Wednesday, in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance. Among them, 3,061 are in-home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in-home surveillance.

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Presently, there are around 471,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,293 people. Meanwhile, around 114,642 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

