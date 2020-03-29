MP Police Shames Migrant Worker Amid Lockdown, Writes 'Stay Away From Me' On His Forehead

As migrant workers scramble to reach home amid the three-week nationwide lockdown, a police sub-inspector decided to scribble words onto a migrant labourer's forehead shaming him of violating the lockdown. 'I have violated lockdown, stay away from me', were the words the policewoman wrote on the forehead of a labourer in Gorihar area of Chhatarpur. Her action caused public outrage as states across the country are witnessing a migrant exodus owing to the COVID-19 health scare.

Reacting to the horrifying shaming exercise, Madhya Pradesh SP Kumar Saurabh said, "This is unacceptable. Action is being taken against the police woman as per the law".

Madhya Pradesh: A Police Sub-Inspector writes 'I have violated lockdown, stay away from me' on forehead of a labourer in Gorihar area of Chhatarpur. SP Kumar Saurabh says, "This is unacceptable. Action is being taken against the police woman as per the law". #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/bf6IizgPjD — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Most states are packing and shipping migrants from other states namely Bihar, UP & West Bengal refusing to take additional responsibility of them. Due to this, stranded migrants are undertaking long journeys on foot in the absence of travel facilities to their hometowns. Adding to the problem, when UP and Delhi governments arranged buses to send stranded migrants home, large crowds gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus terminal to board buses, raising the risk of COVID 19 spread. This comes despite repeated requests by the Government of India and the state governments to avoid travel and stay put at the current location.

Coronavirus in India

As of March 29, India has recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths, active cases soar to 867. 86 have been discharged. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. Prime Minister Modi has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

