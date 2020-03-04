The Debate
After PM, HM Shah To Skip Holi Milan; Advises People To Avoid Public Gatherings

General News

HM Amit Shah on Wednesday stated that he will not be attending any Holi Milan celebrations and assure people about India's preparedness to tackle COVID19.

Amit Shah

Amid the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed the citizens to take important measures to prevent the spread of the COVD-19 Novel Coronavirus. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he also assured everyone that India is well prepared and has taken all precautionary steps to tackle the spread of the virus.

Adding further, he also appealed to everyone to avoid large public gatherings. He also stated that in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus, he will not be attending any Holi Milan celebrations. 

PM Modi to skip Holi Milan celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed about him not participating in any 'Holi Milan' programs this year. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events. 

Coronavirus outbreak

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

