After PM, HM Shah To Skip Holi Milan; Advises People To Avoid Public Gatherings

Amid the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed the citizens to take important measures to prevent the spread of the COVD-19 Novel Coronavirus. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he also assured everyone that India is well prepared and has taken all precautionary steps to tackle the spread of the virus.

India is well prepared and has taken all precautionary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I request everyone to take all important measures to prevent this. Some basic self-preventive measures are as simple as, washing your hands & practising good hygiene. pic.twitter.com/USkidT7XQQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

Adding further, he also appealed to everyone to avoid large public gatherings. He also stated that in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus, he will not be attending any Holi Milan celebrations.

Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year.



I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

PM Modi to skip Holi Milan celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed about him not participating in any 'Holi Milan' programs this year. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

