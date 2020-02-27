Mukesh Ambani 9th Richest In World, Makes Rs 7 Crore Every Hour

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the list of Indian dollar billionaires with a net worth of $67 billion, said a report. According to the ninth edition of the Hurun Global Rich List 2020, Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani minted Rs 7 crore every hour while India added 34 new billionaires with a total tally of 138 in the year 2019.

According to the report, Mukesh Ambani maintained his position in the top 10 for the second time with a 24 per cent surge in wealth to $67 billion. Ambani, the only Indian to feature in the top 10 list, maintained his position on the back of a good performance in the telecoms business. RIL is in a discussion to sell 20 per cent of the oil-to-chemicals business to Aramco, the Saudi oil company which was recently listed on the stock market.

Read: Mukesh Ambani Says 'Trump Will See A Different India Than Obama' As 'Namaste Trump' Begins

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos maintained his position at the top even after a decline in the net worth mainly due to his divorce settlement with ex-wife MacKenzie. Bezos recently bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for a whopping $165 million from the 76-year-old media mogul David Geffen. The property is named after Jack Warner, the head of Warner Bros. Studio who built it way back in the 1930s and took a decade to construct it.

Bezos is followed by the chief executive of LMVH Bernard Arnault and Microsoft corporations Bill Gates. The other billionaires in the top 10 list include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega, and Steve Ballmer among others.

Read: From Mukesh Ambani To Elon Musk: People Who The Earned Most In The Last Decade

China tops the chart

China topped the chart with 799 dollar billionaires while the United States is a distant second with 626 dollar billionaires. Interestingly, China, which prefers to call itself a “communist” nation, has more dollar billionaires than India and the US combined. The report said that India added three billionaires every month while China added three billionaires every week.

Read: Deepfake Video Of Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'gold'

Read: WATCH: US President Donald Trump & Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Riveting Interaction