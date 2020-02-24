Mukesh Ambani Says 'Trump Will See A Different India Than Obama' As 'Namaste Trump' Begins

Amid the mega 'Namaste Trump' event organised in honour of US President Donald Trump's 2-day visit to India, Asia's richest man and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that the India that Trump is viewing is very different from what his predecessors saw. Speaking at the Future Decoded CEO 2020 Summit in Mumbai with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, he added that RIL's partnership with Microsoft will be the defining partnership of the decade. He also lauded about India's digital revolution and entrepreneurial power.

'Trump will see a different India': Ambani

"The India that Trump will see in 2020 will be different than what Carter, Clinton or even Obama saw," said Ambani adding, "Entrepreneurial power at grassroots in India is enormous. I have no doubt we will be among the top three economies in the world." Talking about his telecom company Jio 4G, he said," 380 million people have migrated to Jio’s 4G technology. We in India have the opportunity to become the premier digital society."

Ambani-Aramco deal in trouble

His comment comes amid the Centre countering Ambani's promise that Reliance Industries Ltd. free of net debt by early 2021 at the RIL annual AGM, as per reports. The company's proposed stake sale to Saudi Arabian Oil Company - Aramco has reportedly been brought to a halt with the Modi government petitioning against it in court. Moreover, Ambani is also acing unfriendly tax proposals that could hit its businesses. Shares of the company have slid almost 8 percent since reaching a record high in mid-December, as per reports.

Trump's India visit

Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump is currently on 36 hour trip to India on February 24-25. After being received by PM Modi, Trump - who was recently acquitted of impeachment by the US Senate visited the Sabarmati Ashram. Next, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sundown and then return to Delhi.

On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. Post lunch, Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership. On the February 25th evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and will depart to the US after his banquet.

