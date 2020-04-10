SHOCKING: Mumbai Cop Dragged For 50 Meters By Bilker Escaping Covid Lockdown Checking

In a shocking incident, a miscreant on a motorcycle dragged a 40-year-old cop in Mumbai during his attempt to escape checking due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The Mumbai cop was left injured after being dragged for nearly 50 metres by the biker at Wadibunder in south Mumbai on Thursday, as per official sources. The cop was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently out of danger.

The incident took place during the screening of vehicles at the entrance of Eastern Freeway. Assistant police inspector Vijendra Dhurat found something suspicious and tried to stop the motorcyclist, named Khajabi Shaikh Naim (42). However, in an attempt to evade checking, the biker escaped dragging the police inspector with him.

The motorcyclist has been arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, said the official source.

Maharashtra registered its highest single-day rise in the novel coronavirus tally after 229 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Thursday. Currently, there are 1364 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Apart from this, 25 COVID-19 patients- 14 from Pune, 9 from Mumbai and one each from Malegaon and Ratnagiri passed away in the state propelling the death toll to 97.

(With Agency Inputs)