Hardik Pandya Salutes Mumbai Police & COVID-19 Frontline Warriors, Showers Them With Love

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya saluted the police force and other officials spearheading India's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya showered love on Mumbai police and other COVID warriors for protecting the country from the deadly virus. In a video shared by Mumbai Police earlier, police officials share their account of how they would have spent their time in lockdown and urge people to stay indoors in order to remain safe from the virus.

Hardik Pandya salutes COVID warriors

Lots of love and wishes to @MumbaiPolice and all the other officials around the country serving to protect us 🙌 https://t.co/uo43PyCos7 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 9, 2020

Mumbai Police's heartwarming video

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, with an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

Hardik Pandya's comeback on hold

Hardik Pandya has not stepped onto the cricket field since September 2019 due to a back injury. The all-rounder was set to make a return to the side during India's three-match ODI series against South Africa recently. The series was ultimately called off for the safety of players due to the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29, was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) till April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the cancellation or rescheduling of the IPL 2020.

