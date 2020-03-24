Mumbai Cops File 112 Cases Against People For Violating Coronavirus Curfew

Cracking its whip on violation of curfew orders, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered 112 cases under Section 188 of IPC against individuals, pan stalls, hotels, hawkers and illegal transport in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra has so far reported 107 positive coronavirus cases of which the country's financial hub has recorded 41.

Four fresh cases were reported Tuesday morning. Among the four coronavirus positive cases, three of them are from Pune and one from Satara. Maharashtra has announced a statewide curfew to contain the outbreak.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, 519 confirmed cases and nine deaths have been reported so far. Over 30 states and Union Territories have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, presently, there are around 3.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around nearly 17,000 people. Meanwhile, around 101,608 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran, and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

(With ANI inputs)

